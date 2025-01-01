Vol. 22, no. 2 – February, 1975
Contents for this Issue:
- Interview49-51, 54-58, 62-68, 70Playboy Interview: Mel Brooks
- Feature72-74, 184-186The Admiralty Spire
- Pictorial79-84, 166Linda Lovelace for President!
- Feature87, 132, 138, 199-200, 202-204Banks on the Brink
- Feature88-90, 122, 188, 190, 192, 194-196, 198Stress
- Feature91-94, 166-168The Big Squeeze
- Feature97, 148, 152-154, 156, 158-159Goodbye, Bob
- Pictorial98-105Laura Misch, Miss February, 1975
- Feature108-110, 114, 174-175, 178, 180-182Going Down in Valdeez
- Feature133, 172-173The Man Under the Front Porch
- Feature139-146, 160-165Jazz & Pop '75
- Feature147, 186-187Drinks that Made the Twenties Roar
- Pictorial150-151Frank Gallo-Sexpressionist