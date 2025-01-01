Playboy Magazine
Vol. 22, no. 2 – February, 1975

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview49-51, 54-58, 62-68, 70
    Playboy Interview: Mel Brooks
  2. Feature72-74, 184-186
    The Admiralty Spire
  3. Pictorial79-84, 166
    Linda Lovelace for President!
  4. Feature87, 132, 138, 199-200, 202-204
    Banks on the Brink
  5. Feature88-90, 122, 188, 190, 192, 194-196, 198
    Stress
  6. Feature91-94, 166-168
    The Big Squeeze
  7. Feature97, 148, 152-154, 156, 158-159
    Goodbye, Bob
  8. Pictorial98-105
    Laura Misch, Miss February, 1975
  9. Feature108-110, 114, 174-175, 178, 180-182
    Going Down in Valdeez
  10. Feature133, 172-173
    The Man Under the Front Porch
  11. Feature139-146, 160-165
    Jazz & Pop '75
  12. Feature147, 186-187
    Drinks that Made the Twenties Roar
  13. Pictorial150-151
    Frank Gallo-Sexpressionist
