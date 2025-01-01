Playboy Magazine
Vol. 22, no. 3 – March, 1975

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview59-62, 65-66, 68, 70, 73, 76, 202, 204
    Playboy Interview: Billie Jean King
  2. Feature79-80, 86, 192-194, 196
    Up Out of Zoar
  3. Pictorial82-85
    Shaping Up
  4. Feature87, 90, 198, 200
    Holy War on 34th Street
  5. Feature88-89, 197
    Cassoulet
  6. Pictorial92-93, 95, 97, 99, 184-185
    Margot
  7. Feature101, 126, 176, 179-183
    Just a Good Ole Rhodes Scholar
  8. Feature103, 122, 166-168, 170, 172-174, 176
    Elmer Gantry for President
  9. Pictorial105-111
    Ingeborg Sorensen, Miss March, 1975
  10. Feature114-116, 120, 206-210, 212-214
    Tally Ho in the Pentagon
  11. Feature121, 164-165
    Chariots of the Clods?
  12. Fiction128, 130, 150, 152, 154-155
    The Jail
The Playboy Masthead.
