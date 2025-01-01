Vol. 22, no. 3 – March, 1975
Contents for this Issue:
- Interview59-62, 65-66, 68, 70, 73, 76, 202, 204Playboy Interview: Billie Jean King
- Feature79-80, 86, 192-194, 196Up Out of Zoar
- Pictorial82-85Shaping Up
- Feature87, 90, 198, 200Holy War on 34th Street
- Feature88-89, 197Cassoulet
- Pictorial92-93, 95, 97, 99, 184-185Margot
- Feature101, 126, 176, 179-183Just a Good Ole Rhodes Scholar
- Feature103, 122, 166-168, 170, 172-174, 176Elmer Gantry for President
- Pictorial105-111Ingeborg Sorensen, Miss March, 1975
- Feature114-116, 120, 206-210, 212-214Tally Ho in the Pentagon
- Feature121, 164-165Chariots of the Clods?
- Fiction128, 130, 150, 152, 154-155The Jail