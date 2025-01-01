Playboy Magazine
Vol. 22, no. 4 – April, 1975

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview26, 28, 32, 34
    Recordings
  2. Interview67-71, 74, 76, 79, 82, 165-167
    Playboy Interview: Dustin Hoffman
  3. Feature85-86, 172-179, 184, 186, 188
    Conversations with Kennedy
  4. Feature88-90, 196, 198, 200-202
    Lady Spain
  5. Feature91, 98, 106, 206, 208-210, 212
    "Don't the Arabs Understand I Wanna Make Them Rich?"
  6. Pictorial93-94, 96
    Luna
  7. Feature100-102, 169-170
    How I Wiped Up the Court with Pancho Gonzales
  8. Pictorial103-105
    Perrine as in Queen
  9. Feature107, 148, 160, 163-164
    Bockman, and Why His Arm Never Got Broken
  10. Feature108, 220-221
    "It's a Naive Little California Brandy without Breeding, but I Think You'll be Amused by Its Presump
  11. Pictorial111, 113-117
    Victoria Cunningham, Miss April, 1975
  12. Feature121-122, 130, 222, 224-228
    A Walk in the Country
  13. Pictorial123-124, 126, 129
    Playboy's Spring & Summer Fashion Forecast
  14. Feature131-136, 213, 216, 218, 220
    Arrrggghhh!
  15. Feature149, 151-152, 154, 191-192
    Eat Your Heart Out!
  16. Feature155-156, 168
    The Model
