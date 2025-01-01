Vol. 22, no. 5 – May, 1975
Contents for this Issue:
- Interview77-78, 82, 84, 86, 89, 92, 187Playboy Interview: William E. Simon
- Feature94-98, 120, 160, 208, 212, 214-216, 218, 220-222, 224, 226, 228-230, 232, 234, 236-238The Fight
- Feature100-102, 108, 182The Spoils of Buenavista
- Feature110-111, 116, 181Pita! Pita! Pita!
- Pictorial113-114The Splendor of Gwen
- Feature121, 172, 174, 176, 178, 180Houston
- Pictorial122-125, 127-129Bridgett Rollins, Miss May 1975
- Feature132-134, 140, 192-194Australia and Canada
- Feature135-139, 192The Light Brigade
- Feature142-144, 166, 168, 171Going Home
- Feature147, 195-198, 200-201, 204, 206It's a Plot!