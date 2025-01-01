Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 22, no. 5 – May, 1975

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview77-78, 82, 84, 86, 89, 92, 187
    Playboy Interview: William E. Simon
  2. Feature94-98, 120, 160, 208, 212, 214-216, 218, 220-222, 224, 226, 228-230, 232, 234, 236-238
    The Fight
  3. Feature100-102, 108, 182
    The Spoils of Buenavista
  4. Feature110-111, 116, 181
    Pita! Pita! Pita!
  5. Pictorial113-114
    The Splendor of Gwen
  6. Feature121, 172, 174, 176, 178, 180
    Houston
  7. Pictorial122-125, 127-129
    Bridgett Rollins, Miss May 1975
  8. Feature132-134, 140, 192-194
    Australia and Canada
  9. Feature135-139, 192
    The Light Brigade
  10. Feature142-144, 166, 168, 171
    Going Home
  11. Feature147, 195-198, 200-201, 204, 206
    It's a Plot!
