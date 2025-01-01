Vol. 22, no. 6 – June, 1975
Contents for this Issue:
- Interview65-67, 70-72, 74, 76, 78-80, 82Playboy Interview: Joseph Heller
- Feature85-86, 126, 207-209Blue Dog Mobile on Angusport Hill
- Feature91-96, 150, 210, 212-214Sex in Cinema--French Style
- Feature98-100, 104, 224-228Never Beat a Full House
- Feature107-108, 164, 166-168, 170-171Loathe Thy Neighbor
- Fiction109, 120, 206The Stain That May or May Not Have Been Guacamole
- Pictorial110, 112, 115-117Azizi Johari, Miss June, 1975
- Feature121-125Eyes Only
- Feature128, 130, 134, 176-186, 191-192, 194-196, 200-201, 204The Fight
- Feature131-133Playboy's Gifts for Dads and Grads
- Feature135, 174-175Stalking the Wild Greenback
- Pictorial137-138, 141-142, 144, 224Marilyn Lange, Playmate of the Year, 1975
- Feature152-156, 162The Playboy Land Yacht