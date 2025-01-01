Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 22, no. 6 – June, 1975

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview65-67, 70-72, 74, 76, 78-80, 82
    Playboy Interview: Joseph Heller
  2. Feature85-86, 126, 207-209
    Blue Dog Mobile on Angusport Hill
  3. Feature91-96, 150, 210, 212-214
    Sex in Cinema--French Style
  4. Feature98-100, 104, 224-228
    Never Beat a Full House
  5. Feature107-108, 164, 166-168, 170-171
    Loathe Thy Neighbor
  6. Fiction109, 120, 206
    The Stain That May or May Not Have Been Guacamole
  7. Pictorial110, 112, 115-117
    Azizi Johari, Miss June, 1975
  8. Feature121-125
    Eyes Only
  9. Feature128, 130, 134, 176-186, 191-192, 194-196, 200-201, 204
    The Fight
  10. Feature131-133
    Playboy's Gifts for Dads and Grads
  11. Feature135, 174-175
    Stalking the Wild Greenback
  12. Pictorial137-138, 141-142, 144, 224
    Marilyn Lange, Playmate of the Year, 1975
  13. Feature152-156, 162
    The Playboy Land Yacht
The Playboy Masthead.
