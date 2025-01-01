Vol. 22, no. 7 – July, 1975
Contents for this Issue:
- Interview57-58, 60, 62, 64, 66, 69, 72, 188-189Playboy Interview: Francis Ford Coppola
- Feature75-76, 84, 168-170, 172, 174-175Johnny Guts
- Pictorial78-79, 81-82, 176Super Surfer!
- Feature85, 94, 165-168The Adventures of Sherlock Jones
- Feature86-88, 162-163The Good Doctor
- Pictorial91-93Wilt Not!
- Feature96-97, 120, 126, 190, 192-193, 196, 198, 200, 202, 204, 206-208You Gotta Believe
- Pictorial98, 101, 103, 105-107Lynn Schiller, Miss July, 1975
- Feature111, 156-158Jimmy the Greek's Crash Course on Vegas
- Feature121, 146, 148-150, 152-156Dunlup Crashes In
- Feature123-124, 164How to Make Money...When All About You are Losing Theirs
- Pictorial127-135A Long Look at Legs