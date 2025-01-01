Playboy Magazine
Vol. 22, no. 7 – July, 1975

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview57-58, 60, 62, 64, 66, 69, 72, 188-189
    Playboy Interview: Francis Ford Coppola
  2. Feature75-76, 84, 168-170, 172, 174-175
    Johnny Guts
  3. Pictorial78-79, 81-82, 176
    Super Surfer!
  4. Feature85, 94, 165-168
    The Adventures of Sherlock Jones
  5. Feature86-88, 162-163
    The Good Doctor
  6. Pictorial91-93
    Wilt Not!
  7. Feature96-97, 120, 126, 190, 192-193, 196, 198, 200, 202, 204, 206-208
    You Gotta Believe
  8. Pictorial98, 101, 103, 105-107
    Lynn Schiller, Miss July, 1975
  9. Feature111, 156-158
    Jimmy the Greek's Crash Course on Vegas
  10. Feature121, 146, 148-150, 152-156
    Dunlup Crashes In
  11. Feature123-124, 164
    How to Make Money...When All About You are Losing Theirs
  12. Pictorial127-135
    A Long Look at Legs
