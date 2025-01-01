Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 22, no. 8 – August, 1975

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Reader Q&A43-44
    The Playboy Advisor
  2. Feature48-49
    Forum Newsfront
  3. Interview53-56, 59, 61, 63, 65-66, 68-70, 84, 170, 173-174
    Playboy Interview: Philip Agee
  4. Feature72-74, 76, 138, 140-146
    Vengeance Under the Law
  5. Feature77-83
    The Girl from Playboy
  6. Feature85, 92, 192, 194-196, 198-200
    Dr. Bell's Monster
  7. Feature86-88, 200-202
    Love for Rent
  8. Pictorial89-91
    Main Street, U.S.A.
  9. Feature95, 154-157
    Always Home
  10. Pictorial96, 98, 100, 103-105
    Lillian Müller, Miss August, 1975
  11. Feature109-110, 148-150, 153
    Bech Third-Worlds It
  12. Feature111-112, 147-148
    The Ices Age
  13. Feature114, 116, 158-160, 162, 164
    Playboy's Pro Football Preview
  14. Feature117, 180, 184, 186-191
    Head Raider
  15. Feature120-122, 124, 165-166, 168-169
    B-Tower West Wall
The Playboy Masthead.
About Playboy
Who We Are
About Playboy Playboy Investor Information
Support
Get Help
Customer Service & FAQs Contact Us
Terms of Use Privacy Policy Your Privacy Rights Complaints Policy California Privacy Statement 18 U.S.C & 2257 Statement
Biometric Data Privacy and Retention Policy DMCA Policy Accessibility Statement Community Guidelines

© 2025 Playboy.com, Inc. All rights reserved.

By entering this site you swear that you are of legal age in your area to view adult material and that you wish to view such material.