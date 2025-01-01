Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 22, no. 9 – September, 1975

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview67-70, 72-79, 82, 84, 210
    Playboy Interview: Erica Jong
  2. Feature86, 88, 90, 126, 132, 164, 166, 168-170, 172-176, 178-182
    Flashman in the Great Game
  3. Feature92-93, 183-184
    Digging Ribs
  4. Feature95, 102, 110, 212-214, 216-220
    Bring Me the Head of Timothy Leary
  5. Feature103-104, 209
    And Don't Forget the One Red Rose
  6. Pictorial112, 115-117, 119-121
    Mesina Miller, Miss September, 1975
  7. Feature127-131
    Back to Campus?
  8. Feature134-136, 148, 224-227
    Only the Strong Survive
  9. Feature149-152, 190-192, 197-200, 204-208
    Playboy's Pigskin Preview
  10. Feature153-154, 185-187
    Win or Die
  11. Feature156-162, 228, 230-236
    The Evolution of a Soldier
