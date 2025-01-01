Playboy Magazine
Vol. 22, no. 10 – October, 1975

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview67-70, 72, 75-76, 78-79, 82, 190-191
    Playboy Interview: Cher
  2. Feature84, 86, 90, 100, 192, 194-199
    Nelson Rockefeller Takes Care of Everybody
  3. Feature87-89, 184, 189
    Playboy Hots up a Honda
  4. Pictorial92-96
    "Lisztomania"
  5. Pictorial97-98
    Fiona
  6. Feature102-104, 172, 174-176, 178-180
    Who's been sleeping in my dorm?
  7. Feature105, 107, 128, 130, 200-202, 204-210, 212-213, 216-220, 222-225
    Flashman in the Great Game
  8. Pictorial109-111, 113, 115-117
    Country Girl
  9. Feature120-122, 156, 158, 161-166
    Charles Bronson ain't no Pussycat
  10. Feature123, 125-126
    Playboy's Fall and Winter Fashion Forecast
  11. Feature131, 142, 150, 226-228
    There is Such a Thing as a free Lunch
  12. Pictorial132, 135, 137, 139-140
    Sappho
  13. Feature144, 146, 167-168
    Keeping your Fi Hi
  14. Fiction151-152, 184
    A Message from Home
  15. Feature153-154, 169
    The Tailgate Trencherman
