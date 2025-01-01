Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 22, no. 11 – November, 1975

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature90-92, 164, 166, 168-170, 172
    Can The Volunteer Army Fight?
  2. Pictorial94-100, 177
    Bunnies of 75
  3. Feature102-104, 108, 206-210, 212-216, 218-220, 222-224
    Flashman in the Great Game
  4. Feature109, 128, 159-160, 163
    Radio S-E-M-I
  5. Pictorial111-112, 114-115, 117-119
    Janet Lupo, Miss November, 1975
  6. Feature122-124, 226-232
    The Eden Express
  7. Feature129, 132, 178-179
    Been Going Down so Long It Looks Like Up to Me
  8. Feature134-146, 195, 198, 200, 204-205
    Sex in Cinema -- 1975
  9. Feature152-154, 156, 158
    Dengue Fever
