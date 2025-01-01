Playboy Magazine
Vol. 22, no. 12 – December, 1975

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview77-78, 81-82, 84, 86, 88, 91, 94, 96, 100, 102, 104
    Playboy Interview: Jimmy Hoffa
  2. Feature105-106, 109
    "It Gets Dark Every Night"
  3. Feature110-112, 252-255
    Time is Money
  4. Feature113-114, 116, 118, 258, 260, 265
    Playboy's Winter Guide...to the Very Best in Skiing
  5. Feature119-120, 130, 306-310
    Skin Flick
  6. Pictorial121-122, 125-126, 128
    Peep Show
  7. Feature131, 134, 296-298, 300, 302, 304
    Who's the Bull Goose Loony Here?
  8. Pictorial135-139
    Story of O
  9. Feature142, 144, 232-234, 237-238
    The Code Battle
  10. Feature146-147, 200, 240, 242, 244, 246-252
    The Second Rape of the West
  11. Pictorial149-152, 155-157
    Nancie Li Brandi, Miss December, 1975
  12. Feature160-162, 170, 290-292, 294
    Dueling Jocks
  13. Feature163-164, 281-282
    Jugs
  14. Feature171-172, 174, 182, 220, 222, 224, 227-228
    I Caught Flies for Howard Hughes
  15. Feature180-181, 230-231
    Jaguar's Big New Cat
  16. Pictorial185-187, 189-194, 196, 284, 286, 288, 290
    Sex Stars of 1975
  17. Feature201-207
    The 1976 Playboy Music Poll
  18. Feature210, 212, 266, 268, 270, 273-274, 276-278
    The Shepherd
