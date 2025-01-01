Playboy Magazine
Vol. 23, no. 1 – January, 1976

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview61-62, 67, 70, 72, 74, 76, 78
    Playboy Interview: Elton John
  2. Feature80, 82, 88, 102, 200-201
    The Glaciers are Coming!
  3. Feature84-87
    What, Me Worry?
  4. Feature89-90, 92, 182
    The Doorbell
  5. Pictorial93, 95, 97, 99-100
    Photography by: Richard Fegley
  6. Feature104-110, 176, 232, 234-236, 238, 242-247
    Playboy's History of Assassination in America
  7. Feature111, 221-223
    Great Hits from the Playboy Advisor
  8. Feature114, 116, 120, 172, 248, 250
    But, Coach, It Helps Me Relax
  9. Feature121, 136, 142, 250-252
    Failure is Its Own Reward
  10. Pictorial123-126, 128-131
    Daina House, Miss January, 1976
  11. Pictorial137-141
    Grand Designs
  12. Feature144-145, 147-148, 218, 220
    America is Going Broke
  13. Feature151-152, 224, 226-227
    A Sporting Life
  14. Feature156, 158, 160, 194, 197-200
    Falconer
  15. Pictorial161-162, 164, 166, 169
    Playboy's Playmate Review
  16. Pictorial177-179, 181
    Woman!
  17. Feature183, 209-211, 214, 217
    Tooth
  18. Feature184-186, 192, 202-206, 208
    Dominant Writer Seeks Submissive Miss with Spankable Bottom....
