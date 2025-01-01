Vol. 23, no. 2 – February, 1976
Contents for this Issue:
- Interview55-58, 60, 63-65, 67, 156, 158, 160Playboy Interview: James Caan
- Feature71-72, 84, 140, 142, 144, 146, 149The True American
- Feature76-78, 175-176, 178-180"I Don't Make Hocus-Pocus"
- Feature80-83, 172Kubrick's Countess
- Feature87-88, 92, 162-166, 168-171An American Gestapo
- Feature93, 114, 181, 184Gagtime
- Feature94-96, 184-185Why is a Turnip Like a Free-Lance Writer?
- Pictorial98, 100-101, 103-105Laura Lyons, Miss February, 1976
- Feature108, 110, 120, 122, 152-154Understanding Your Erotic Dreams
- Feature115-116, 154-155God and The Cobbler
- Pictorial123-124, 127, 129And Now...Funder-Wear!
- Feature132-136, 188-190, 192, 194-198, 200-201Playboy's History of Assassination in America
- Feature137-139Winter Wines