Playboy Magazine
Vol. 23, no. 2 – February, 1976

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview55-58, 60, 63-65, 67, 156, 158, 160
    Playboy Interview: James Caan
  2. Feature71-72, 84, 140, 142, 144, 146, 149
    The True American
  3. Feature76-78, 175-176, 178-180
    "I Don't Make Hocus-Pocus"
  4. Feature80-83, 172
    Kubrick's Countess
  5. Feature87-88, 92, 162-166, 168-171
    An American Gestapo
  6. Feature93, 114, 181, 184
    Gagtime
  7. Feature94-96, 184-185
    Why is a Turnip Like a Free-Lance Writer?
  8. Pictorial98, 100-101, 103-105
    Laura Lyons, Miss February, 1976
  9. Feature108, 110, 120, 122, 152-154
    Understanding Your Erotic Dreams
  10. Feature115-116, 154-155
    God and The Cobbler
  11. Pictorial123-124, 127, 129
    And Now...Funder-Wear!
  12. Feature132-136, 188-190, 192, 194-198, 200-201
    Playboy's History of Assassination in America
  13. Feature137-139
    Winter Wines
