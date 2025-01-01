Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 23, no. 3 – March, 1976

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature6-7
    Address_Copyright_Credit
  2. Reader Q&A45-47
    The Playboy Advisor
  3. Interview57-58, 60-64, 66, 68, 70, 72-73
    Playboy Interview: Norman Lear
  4. Feature76-78, 86, 191-192, 194, 196, 198
    How to Do Everything
  5. Pictorial80-85
    Encore Emmanuelle!
  6. Feature91, 154-155
    Jogging can Kill You
  7. Feature92-96, 168-170
    Playboy's Guide to the Rites of Spring
  8. Pictorial99-101, 103-105
    Ann Pennington, Miss March, 1976
  9. Feature108-110, 114, 200-202
    Who can Arrest You?
  10. Feature116-118, 132, 152
    The Autumn Dog
  11. Feature120-122, 146-148
    The 1976 Democratic Handicap
  12. Pictorial123-124, 126, 128
    Fire Belle
  13. Feature136-138, 158-160, 162, 164-165
    The Golden Whatever
  14. Feature139-141, 175-176, 179-180, 182, 184-186, 188-190
    Playboy's History of Assassination in America
The Playboy Masthead.
About Playboy
Who We Are
About Playboy Playboy Investor Information
Support
Get Help
Customer Service & FAQs Contact Us
Terms of Use Privacy Policy Your Privacy Rights Complaints Policy California Privacy Statement 18 U.S.C & 2257 Statement
Biometric Data Privacy and Retention Policy DMCA Policy Accessibility Statement Community Guidelines

© 2025 Playboy.com, Inc. All rights reserved.

By entering this site you swear that you are of legal age in your area to view adult material and that you wish to view such material.