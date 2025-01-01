Playboy Magazine
Vol. 23, no. 4 – April, 1976

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature6-7
    Address_Copyright_Credit
  2. Interview81-86, 88-92, 196-198, 201
    Playboy Interview: Jerry Brown
  3. Feature94, 96, 98, 134, 204, 206
    Tired of Being Pushed Around Every April 15?
  4. Feature100, 102, 108, 174-182, 185-186, 188, 190, 192, 195
    The West End Horror
  5. Pictorial103-104, 106-107
    Incomparably Ursula
  6. Feature109, 114, 223-224, 226-230
    The Short Season
  7. Pictorial111-112
    Up the Tubes
  8. Pictorial119, 121-122, 124-125
    Denise Michele, Miss April, 1976
  9. Pictorial128-129, 131-132
    Playboy's Spring & Summer Fashion Forecast
  10. Feature135-140, 152, 207, 210, 212-214, 216-218, 220, 222
    Playboy's History of Assassination in America
  11. Pictorial143-144, 146, 148
    The Face is Familiar
  12. Feature154, 166-170, 172-173
    Same Player Shoots Again
  13. Feature155-157
    Highs & Lows
  14. Feature168-169
    You Gotta have a Hook
The Playboy Masthead.
