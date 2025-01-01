Playboy Magazine
Vol. 23, no. 5 – May, 1976

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature6-7
    Address_Copyright_Credit
  2. Interview61-62, 64-66, 68, 70, 76, 78, 80, 82, 84, 222-224
    Playboy Interview: Abbie Hoffman
  3. Feature71-73
    Riding the Underground Range with Abbie
  4. Feature87-88, 213-216, 218-221
    The Demons of Gerald Ford
  5. Pictorial90-94, 159
    Parkins' Place
  6. Feature95, 98, 154, 156, 158
    Tennis Con Amore
  7. Feature96-97, 151-153
    21st Century Flix
  8. Feature100-106, 164-166, 168-169
    The Best-Kept Secret in the Caribbean, or, Thrills and Romance in the Leewards and Windwards
  9. Feature107, 144, 148, 150
    Goldilocks and the Three Beers
  10. Pictorial108-109, 111-115
    Patrica Margot McClain, Miss May, 1976
  11. Feature118-120, 172, 175-180, 182-184, 187-188, 192, 196, 198, 200, 202-203
    The West End Horror
  12. Feature121, 160-162, 164
    The Hauteburger
  13. Feature123, 170-171
    Weakness
  14. Feature124-129, 132, 134, 204-212
    Playboy's History of Assassination in America
  15. Pictorial135-136, 139
    Picturing Herself
The Playboy Masthead.
