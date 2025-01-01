Vol. 23, no. 5 – May, 1976
Contents for this Issue:
- Feature6-7Address_Copyright_Credit
- Interview61-62, 64-66, 68, 70, 76, 78, 80, 82, 84, 222-224Playboy Interview: Abbie Hoffman
- Feature71-73Riding the Underground Range with Abbie
- Feature87-88, 213-216, 218-221The Demons of Gerald Ford
- Pictorial90-94, 159Parkins' Place
- Feature95, 98, 154, 156, 158Tennis Con Amore
- Feature96-97, 151-15321st Century Flix
- Feature100-106, 164-166, 168-169The Best-Kept Secret in the Caribbean, or, Thrills and Romance in the Leewards and Windwards
- Feature107, 144, 148, 150Goldilocks and the Three Beers
- Pictorial108-109, 111-115Patrica Margot McClain, Miss May, 1976
- Feature118-120, 172, 175-180, 182-184, 187-188, 192, 196, 198, 200, 202-203The West End Horror
- Feature121, 160-162, 164The Hauteburger
- Feature123, 170-171Weakness
- Feature124-129, 132, 134, 204-212Playboy's History of Assassination in America
- Pictorial135-136, 139Picturing Herself