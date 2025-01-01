Vol. 23, no. 6 – June, 1976
Contents for this Issue:
- Interview75-76, 78, 80, 84, 86-88, 90-92Playboy Interview: Sara Jane Moore
- Feature94-96, 148, 173-174, 176-178Jenny and the Ball-Turret Gunner
- Pictorial99-100Caution: Women at Work!
- Feature102-104, 106, 196, 198, 201-202The Great Whale Battle
- Feature107, 126, 237-23855 Be Damned!
- Feature111-112, 180, 182-186, 188, 190Indy-The World's Fastest Carnival Ride
- Feature113, 234, 236Vodka!
- Pictorial115-121Debra Peterson, Miss June, 1976
- Feature124-125, 194Private Eyes
- Feature127, 158, 214-215Sex is Good for Your Health
- Feature128-129, 131-132, 216, 218, 220, 222, 226-228, 230, 232-233Playboy's History of Assassination in America
- Pictorial135-136, 138, 141-142, 145, 204Lillian Müller, Playmate of the Year, 1976
- Feature152, 154, 206, 208, 210And a Picture Tube Shall Lead Them
- Feature159-160, 164, 166, 168, 170Is There Life After High School?