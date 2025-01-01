Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 23, no. 6 – June, 1976

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview75-76, 78, 80, 84, 86-88, 90-92
    Playboy Interview: Sara Jane Moore
  2. Feature94-96, 148, 173-174, 176-178
    Jenny and the Ball-Turret Gunner
  3. Pictorial99-100
    Caution: Women at Work!
  4. Feature102-104, 106, 196, 198, 201-202
    The Great Whale Battle
  5. Feature107, 126, 237-238
    55 Be Damned!
  6. Feature111-112, 180, 182-186, 188, 190
    Indy-The World's Fastest Carnival Ride
  7. Feature113, 234, 236
    Vodka!
  8. Pictorial115-121
    Debra Peterson, Miss June, 1976
  9. Feature124-125, 194
    Private Eyes
  10. Feature127, 158, 214-215
    Sex is Good for Your Health
  11. Feature128-129, 131-132, 216, 218, 220, 222, 226-228, 230, 232-233
    Playboy's History of Assassination in America
  12. Pictorial135-136, 138, 141-142, 145, 204
    Lillian Müller, Playmate of the Year, 1976
  13. Feature152, 154, 206, 208, 210
    And a Picture Tube Shall Lead Them
  14. Feature159-160, 164, 166, 168, 170
    Is There Life After High School?
The Playboy Masthead.
