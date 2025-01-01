Vol. 23, no. 7 – July, 1976
Contents for this Issue:
- Feature6-7Address_Copyright_Credit
- Interview59-60, 62, 64, 66, 68, 70, 72, 74, 76, 160, 162Playboy Interview: Karl Hess
- Feature78, 80, 92, 180, 182, 184-186, 190Born on the Fourth of July
- Pictorial85, 87-88, 90-91, 174Jayne's Girl
- Pictorial100, 102, 104-107Deborah Borkman, Miss July, 1976
- Feature110, 116, 175-176, 179Last One Out
- Feature112-113, 172-173Hot Dog!
- Feature117, 119-122, 150-154, 156, 158-159Playboy's History of Assassination in America
- Pictorial124, 126, 128Kris and Sarah
- Feature130, 163-164, 166The Soul of Sarah
- Feature134-138, 140, 207-208The Playboy Boat Stable
- Fiction141-142, 202, 204-206A Feast of Snakes