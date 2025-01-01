Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 23, no. 7 – July, 1976

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature6-7
    Address_Copyright_Credit
  2. Interview59-60, 62, 64, 66, 68, 70, 72, 74, 76, 160, 162
    Playboy Interview: Karl Hess
  3. Feature78, 80, 92, 180, 182, 184-186, 190
    Born on the Fourth of July
  4. Pictorial85, 87-88, 90-91, 174
    Jayne's Girl
  5. Pictorial100, 102, 104-107
    Deborah Borkman, Miss July, 1976
  6. Feature110, 116, 175-176, 179
    Last One Out
  7. Feature112-113, 172-173
    Hot Dog!
  8. Feature117, 119-122, 150-154, 156, 158-159
    Playboy's History of Assassination in America
  9. Pictorial124, 126, 128
    Kris and Sarah
  10. Feature130, 163-164, 166
    The Soul of Sarah
  11. Feature134-138, 140, 207-208
    The Playboy Boat Stable
  12. Fiction141-142, 202, 204-206
    A Feast of Snakes
The Playboy Masthead.
