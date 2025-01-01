Playboy Magazine
Vol. 23, no. 8 – August, 1976

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview59-62, 64, 68, 70-71, 74, 164
    Playboy Interview: Robert Altman
  2. Feature76-78, 88, 168, 170, 175-182, 186, 188
    The Wrath of God
  3. Feature81-82, 162-163
    The Makeup Man
  4. Pictorial83-86
    200 Motels, or, How I Spent My Summer Vacation
  5. Feature91-92, 116, 192, 194, 196, 198
    Me and the Other Girls
  6. Feature93-96, 188-189
    Wave Goodbye!
  7. Pictorial99, 101-105
    Linda Beatty, Miss August, 1976
  8. Feature108-109, 201-202
    Rock 'N' Roll Trivia Quiz
  9. Feature117, 120, 200
    Summer Sparklers
  10. Pictorial121-122, 125, 127, 129
    Sex in the Great Outdoors
  11. Feature132-134, 146, 148
    Dog Day Aftermath
  12. Feature135-137, 153
    Playboy Pad: On the Beach
  13. Feature138, 140, 155-158, 160-161
    Playboy's Pro Football Preview
