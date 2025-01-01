Playboy Magazine
Vol. 23, no. 9 – September, 1976

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature6-7
    Address_Copyright_Credit
  2. Interview61-62, 64, 66, 68-70, 72, 74, 76
    Playboy Interview: David Bowie
  3. Feature78, 80, 86, 114, 184, 186-194
    The Puppet and The Puppetmasters
  4. Pictorial87-88, 90, 92
    Newton's Physiques
  5. Feature94-96, 124, 162-163, 165-170, 172
    Slapstick or Lonesome No More!
  6. Feature98-99, 173-175
    Prize Winners
  7. Feature100-102, 199-200, 204-208
    Carny
  8. Pictorial105-106, 108-111
    Whitney Kaine, Miss September, 1976
  9. Pictorial118, 120-121
    Back to Campus
  10. Feature122-123, 176
    Sue the Bastards!
  11. Pictorial125-133, 179-180
    The Girls of Washington
  12. Pictorial134-135
    And Now...D.C.'s Dynamic Duo!
  13. Feature139-142, 148, 150-152, 154, 156, 158-160, 162
    Playboy's Pigskin Preview
  14. Feature143, 196, 198
    Will Carl Divorce Myrna? Will Lois Get an Abortion? Will Someone Please Change the Channel?
