Vol. 23, no. 10 – October, 1976
Contents for this Issue:
- Feature6-7Address_Copyright_Credit
- Interview71-72, 74, 76, 80, 82, 84, 86, 88-90, 92, 94Playboy Interview: Roone Arledge
- Pictorial101-103Collector's Item
- Feature104, 107, 112, 212, 216, 218-222, 224-228, 230-234The Bric-A-Brac Man
- Feature109-110, 202, 205Fast Starter
- Feature113, 208, 210-211Blue Skies, No Candy
- Feature115-116, 187-190, 195-200, 202"Deep Throat" Goes Down in Memphis
- Pictorial118-120, 122-125Hope Olson, Miss October, 1976
- Feature134-135, 166, 168, 170, 175What's Really Happening on Campus
- Feature138-140High-Fi!
- Feature141-144, 146-149, 206Bunnies of '76
- Feature152-153Executive Privilege
- Feature157-158, 160, 162, 164The Mikolas Method