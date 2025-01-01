Playboy Magazine
Vol. 23, no. 11 – November, 1976

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview67-68, 70, 72-74, 79, 82, 85, 89, 92, 94
    Playboy Interview: Jimmy Carter
  2. Feature99-100, 104, 106, 192, 194, 199-202, 204
    Jimmy, We Hardly Know Y'all
  3. Feature108-110, 116, 216-220
    The Great Willie Nelson Commando Hoo-Ha and Texas Brain Fry
  4. Feature112-115, 222
    Misty
  5. Feature117, 142, 184-186, 188, 190
    How to Make Real Money in the Stock Market
  6. Feature119-120, 126, 226-228, 230, 234, 236, 239-242, 244, 246, 248, 250-253, 256, 258
    The Bric-a-Brac Man
  7. Feature129-130, 132, 135-137
    Missouri Breaker
  8. Feature143-146, 224
    Johnny Carson, Watch Your Ass... There's a Revolution Going on
  9. Feature148-149, 164, 205-206, 208, 210, 212, 215-216
    There are 8,000,000 Stories in the Naked City and this is the Last One
  10. Feature150-161, 170, 172, 174, 176, 179
    Sex in Cinema-1976
