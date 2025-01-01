Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 23, no. 12 – December, 1976

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature8-9
    Address_Copyright_Credit
  2. Interview83-84, 87-88, 92, 95, 98, 100-101, 104-106, 108, 110-112
    Playboy Interview: O. J. Simpson
  3. Feature115-116, 130, 298, 300, 304, 306, 308
    Gay
  4. Feature118-120, 294, 296
    Merry Christmas from the Colonel
  5. Pictorial121, 123-125, 127-128
    Portfolio: Pompeo Posar
  6. Feature131, 133-134, 136, 142, 244, 247-248, 252, 255-256, 258, 261-264, 266, 268
    Trial of the Warlock
  7. Feature144-146, 148, 290, 292
    Are You Sexually Liberated Enough to Make It with More Than One Person or Species at the Same Time a
  8. Feature149, 172, 238
    Working Out
  9. Pictorial152, 154, 156, 159-161
    Karen Hafter, Miss December, 1976
  10. Feature164-166, 297
    All the President's Women
  11. Fiction173, 237
    What is Life?
  12. Feature174, 176-177, 201, 216, 271-272, 274, 276, 278
    Honey
  13. Feature185, 239-242
    Sexual Congress
  14. Feature186, 208, 232, 234
    Standing Up for Las Vegas
  15. Feature188-199, 220, 222, 224, 226, 228
    Sex Stars of 1976
  16. Feature209-213, 280, 284, 289
    When Ragtops were in Flower
