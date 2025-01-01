Playboy Magazine
Vol. 24, no. 1 – January, 1977

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature8-9
    Address_Copyright_Credit
  2. Interview61-64, 68, 70, 72-74, 76, 78-83, 96
    Playboy Interview: Alex Haley
  3. Feature84, 86, 88, 230
    The Motel Tapes
  4. Pictorial89-90, 92, 94, 205
    Natural Leigh
  5. Feature98, 100, 104, 118, 234-237, 240-242
    The Parts Left Out of the Patty Hearst Trial
  6. Feature105-106, 112, 204
    Great Comeback Lines
  7. Pictorial107-111
    Spermula
  8. Feature114-115, 212-214, 216-218, 221-224, 226-227
    You are What You Est
  9. Feature119, 142, 194, 196
    The Rolls-Royce Love Affair
  10. Pictorial121-122, 124-125, 127-129
    Susan Lynn Kiger, Miss January, 1977
  11. Feature132-134, 140, 172, 198, 200-204
    Mr. Death
  12. Feature141, 208-209
    Mendel I Thought
  13. Feature145-146, 148, 180
    Touch Me, Feel Me, Spank Me
  14. Feature149-154, 232
    The City Car Comes of Age
  15. Feature155-156, 170
    McGuire's
  16. Pictorial157-158, 160, 162, 165-166
    Playboy's Playmate Review
  17. Feature173-177, 179
    The Russion Playboy
  18. Feature181-182, 186, 210
    Sebastian the Cat
  19. Feature187, 190, 206
    Morning Glories!
The Playboy Masthead.
