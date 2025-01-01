Playboy Magazine
Vol. 24, no. 3 – March, 1977

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature6-7
    Address_Copyright_Credit
  2. Feature53-55
    The Playboy Sex Poll
  3. Interview67-70, 74, 76-78, 80, 82-83, 140, 152, 154-155
    Playboy Interview: Pat Moynihan
  4. Feature85-86, 90, 182-184, 186-187
    Rocky Mountain Hype
  5. Feature88-89, 168-169
    Sexual Perversity in Chicago
  6. Pictorial91-94, 96
    Comeback For Casanova
  7. Feature98, 100, 188, 192
    The Motel Tapes
  8. Feature101, 124, 170-172, 174, 176
    Who is Thomas Pynchon...and Why Did He Take Off with My Wife?
  9. Feature102, 164-167
    Let Them Eat Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate
  10. Pictorial105, 107-109, 111-113
    Nicki Thomas, Miss March, 1977
  11. Feature116-117, 200-201
    Loser Wins
  12. Feature117-118, 178
    The Tennis Court
  13. Feature125, 130, 158, 160, 163
    Getting It Up for a Porn Movie
  14. Feature129, 194, 196
    The Firecracker vs. The Bomb
  15. Feature141-146, 204, 206, 208, 210
    Jimmy Carter and Us
  16. Feature148-151
    Right Track
  17. Feature153, 196-198
    Portrait of Dick Clark as an Eternally Young Deejay
The Playboy Masthead.
