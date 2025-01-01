Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 24, no. 4 – April, 1977

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature6-7
    Address_Copyright_Credit
  2. Feature61-64
    The Playboy Sex Poll
  3. Interview75-76, 78, 80, 82-86, 88, 92, 94-96, 98, 134, 178, 180, 182, 185-188, 191-192
    Playboy Interview: Gary Gilmore
  4. Feature100-102, 104, 112, 158, 199-200, 202-204
    Howard Hughes: Inside His Secret Files
  5. Pictorial105-111
    Artful Bunny
  6. Feature113, 118, 246, 248
    Sweating Gold
  7. Feature121, 218-221, 224-226, 228, 230, 232
    Voyages of a Mile-High Fille de Joie
  8. Pictorial123, 125-126, 129-131
    Lisa Sohm, Miss April, 1977
  9. Feature135-136, 140
    The Hite Report: What Do Women Really Want?
  10. Pictorial137-139
    "Carte Blanche"
  11. Feature142, 144, 234, 236, 238, 240, 244-245
    My Weekend of Flashy Orgasms
  12. Feature146-155, 194-198
    The Girls of the New South
  13. Feature164, 206, 208, 211-212, 214-217
    The Year in Music
  14. Feature171-172, 193
    Cordially Inviting
The Playboy Masthead.
About Playboy
Who We Are
About Playboy Playboy Investor Information
Support
Get Help
Customer Service & FAQs Contact Us
Terms of Use Privacy Policy Your Privacy Rights Complaints Policy California Privacy Statement 18 U.S.C & 2257 Statement
Biometric Data Privacy and Retention Policy DMCA Policy Accessibility Statement Community Guidelines

© 2025 Playboy.com, Inc. All rights reserved.

By entering this site you swear that you are of legal age in your area to view adult material and that you wish to view such material.