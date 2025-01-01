Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 24, no. 5 – May, 1977

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature8-9
    Address_Copyright_Credit
  2. Feature55, 57
    The Playboy Sex Poll
  3. Interview71-72, 75-76, 78, 80-82, 86, 88-92, 96, 98, 224-226, 229, 234-236, 238, 242
    Playboy Interview: NBC's "Saturday Night'
  4. Feature100-102, 246, 248, 250
    The Extended Male Orgasm
  5. Feature104-106
    Gin Types
  6. Feature107, 114, 213-214
    The Other
  7. Pictorial108, 111-112
    Our Lady D'Arbanville
  8. Pictorial116-118, 121, 194, 196
    Long-Distance Runners
  9. Feature122-123, 216, 219, 221-222
    Oral History
  10. Pictorial124-128, 131-133
    Sheila Mullen, Miss May, 1977
  11. Feature136-138, 206, 208, 210-212
    Crash
  12. Feature139, 170, 198, 201
    Silversmith Wishes
  13. Pictorial140-141, 143, 145
    Playboy's Spring and Summer Fashion Forecast
  14. Feature148, 150, 153-154, 156, 193
    Bewitched by Older Women
  15. Feature161-162, 166, 174, 178, 180-181, 183-186, 188, 190
    Terror, Inc.
  16. Pictorial167-169
    Humping Iron
  17. Feature230-233
    Think Tank
