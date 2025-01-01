Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 24, no. 6 – June, 1977

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview85-86, 88, 90-91, 94, 97, 100-102, 104, 106, 108-109
    Playboy Interview: Robert Blake
  2. Feature111-112, 118, 210, 212-218, 220-221, 223-224
    Good Night, Sweet Prinze
  3. Pictorial114, 116, 226
    Bonded Barbara
  4. Feature119, 124, 255-256
    So Long, Old Buddy
  5. Feature120-123
    Sudden Money
  6. Pictorial131-132, 134-135, 137-139
    Virve Reid, Miss June, 1977
  7. Feature142-144, 172, 229-230, 233-234, 240, 242
    Bernstein in Mexico
  8. Feature145, 150, 194, 196, 199-202
    The Singles Business
  9. Pictorial153-156, 158, 161-162, 228
    Patti McGuire, Playmate of the Year, 1977
  10. Feature166-168
    A Proper Picnic
  11. Feature175, 177-178, 204-206, 208
    Tough Wheels
  12. Feature180, 182, 248-250, 252
    The Many Dr. Strangeloves
  13. Feature184-185, 188, 190, 192
    Cheating
  14. Feature236-239
    Think Tank
The Playboy Masthead.
About Playboy
Who We Are
About Playboy Playboy Investor Information
Support
Get Help
Customer Service & FAQs Contact Us
Terms of Use Privacy Policy Your Privacy Rights Complaints Policy California Privacy Statement 18 U.S.C & 2257 Statement
Biometric Data Privacy and Retention Policy DMCA Policy Accessibility Statement Community Guidelines

© 2025 Playboy.com, Inc. All rights reserved.

By entering this site you swear that you are of legal age in your area to view adult material and that you wish to view such material.