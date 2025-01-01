Vol. 24, no. 6 – June, 1977
Contents for this Issue:
- Interview85-86, 88, 90-91, 94, 97, 100-102, 104, 106, 108-109Playboy Interview: Robert Blake
- Feature111-112, 118, 210, 212-218, 220-221, 223-224Good Night, Sweet Prinze
- Pictorial114, 116, 226Bonded Barbara
- Feature119, 124, 255-256So Long, Old Buddy
- Feature120-123Sudden Money
- Pictorial131-132, 134-135, 137-139Virve Reid, Miss June, 1977
- Feature142-144, 172, 229-230, 233-234, 240, 242Bernstein in Mexico
- Feature145, 150, 194, 196, 199-202The Singles Business
- Pictorial153-156, 158, 161-162, 228Patti McGuire, Playmate of the Year, 1977
- Feature166-168A Proper Picnic
- Feature175, 177-178, 204-206, 208Tough Wheels
- Feature180, 182, 248-250, 252The Many Dr. Strangeloves
- Feature184-185, 188, 190, 192Cheating
- Feature236-239Think Tank