Playboy Magazine
Vol. 24, no. 7 – July, 1977

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview65-66, 70-72, 74, 76, 78-80, 82, 84, 86-87
    Playboy Interview: Andrew Young
  2. Feature90-92, 192-193, 195-196
    Running the World is Funnier Than You Think
  3. Feature94, 96, 214-216
    Adulterer's Luck
  4. Feature97-98, 100, 202, 205
    Acting Beastly
  5. Pictorial106, 108-109
    A Whole Lot of Little Silkworms Worked Their Tails Off so You Could Look Good this Summer
  6. Feature111, 154, 180-186
    Manhattan Pit Stop
  7. Pictorial113-114, 116-117, 119-121
    Sondra Theodore, Miss July, 1977
  8. Feature124-126, 150, 164, 166, 168, 170-172, 174, 176, 178-179
    The Commodities Market: You've Really Got to Be an Animal
  9. Feature128, 130
    Iviva Tacos!
  10. Feature132, 134, 217-218, 220, 224
    How to Buy an Island
  11. Pictorial135, 137-138, 140-142, 144, 146, 198, 200-201
    The New Girls of Porn
  12. Feature155, 225-226, 228
    Home, James. There's a Bogey at Four O'clock!
  13. Feature188-191
    Think Tank
The Playboy Masthead.
