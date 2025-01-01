Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 24, no. 8 – August, 1977

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature6-7
    Address_Copyright_Credit
  2. Interview34, 36-38
    Music
  3. Interview63-64, 66-67, 70-72, 74-75, 138, 180-181
    Playboy Interview: Henry Winkler
  4. Pictorial85, 87-90
    Riverboat Gambolers
  5. Feature92-94, 116, 169, 174, 176, 179
    ...White Water Ramblers
  6. Feature96-98, 148, 150, 154-156
    A Movie too Far
  7. Pictorial100, 103-104, 107-109
    Julia Lyndon, Miss August, 1977
  8. Pictorial113-115
    Feet of Play
  9. Feature117, 122, 159-160, 162-164
    Cohabitation: The Tender Trap
  10. Feature125-126, 134, 142, 164-166, 168
    Playboy's Pro Football Preview
  11. Pictorial127, 129-130, 132
    "Madame Claude"
  12. Pictorial136-137
    Tying One On
  13. Pictorial144-147
    Playboy's Playmate Photo Contest
  14. Feature170-173
    Think Tank
The Playboy Masthead.
About Playboy
Who We Are
About Playboy Playboy Investor Information
Support
Get Help
Customer Service & FAQs Contact Us
Terms of Use Privacy Policy Your Privacy Rights Complaints Policy California Privacy Statement 18 U.S.C & 2257 Statement
Biometric Data Privacy and Retention Policy DMCA Policy Accessibility Statement Community Guidelines

© 2025 Playboy.com, Inc. All rights reserved.

By entering this site you swear that you are of legal age in your area to view adult material and that you wish to view such material.