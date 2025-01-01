Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 24, no. 9 – September, 1977

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature6-7
    Address_Copyright_Credit
  2. Interview75-76, 81, 84, 86-90, 92, 94, 96-97, 104, 142, 182, 184
    Playboy Interview: James Earl Ray
  3. Feature105-108
    Pyramid Power
  4. Pictorial109-110, 112-113
    Playmate's Progress
  5. Feature116, 118, 136
    Spiro Agnew Looks for a Good Time
  6. Fiction119-121
    A Moon in June
  7. Pictorial122-123, 125-126, 129, 131-133
    Debra Jo Fondren, Miss September, 1977
  8. Pictorial137-141, 180
    Back to Campus
  9. Feature143-145, 250, 252
    Everything You always Wanted to Know About American Public Opinion (But Only "Playboy" Would Ask)
  10. Pictorial146-149, 151-156, 247
    Girls of the Big Ten
  11. Feature158-159, 161-162, 195-196, 199-200, 202, 205-206, 208-212, 214-215
    Beggarman, Thief
  12. Feature163-166, 220, 222, 225-226, 231-233, 244-246
    Playboy's Pigskin Preview
  13. Feature168, 170, 248-249
    Camping Out
  14. Feature216-219
    Think Tank
The Playboy Masthead.
About Playboy
Who We Are
About Playboy Playboy Investor Information
Support
Get Help
Customer Service & FAQs Contact Us
Terms of Use Privacy Policy Your Privacy Rights Complaints Policy California Privacy Statement 18 U.S.C & 2257 Statement
Biometric Data Privacy and Retention Policy DMCA Policy Accessibility Statement Community Guidelines

© 2025 Playboy.com, Inc. All rights reserved.

By entering this site you swear that you are of legal age in your area to view adult material and that you wish to view such material.