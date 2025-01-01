Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 24, no. 11 – November, 1977

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview85-86, 90, 93-94, 96, 101-104, 106, 110, 112, 114, 116
    Playboy Interview: Henry Kyemba
  2. Feature120, 122, 124, 134, 136, 199, 201
    Chairman Billy
  3. Pictorial125-126, 129-132, 268
    Bunnies of '77
  4. Feature137, 264, 266-267
    Roots
  5. Feature138, 156, 226, 228-234, 238, 240, 242, 244, 247-248, 250, 252-254
    In the National Interest
  6. Pictorial140-144, 146-147, 149
    Rita Lee, Miss November, 1977
  7. Pictorial158-159
    Ringing Success
  8. Feature162-168, 170-173, 206-208, 212, 214, 217, 219
    Sex In Cinema--1977
  9. Feature174-176, 178, 193-194, 196, 198
    Jailing
  10. Feature183, 220, 222-225
    The-So-You-Think-You're-Creative-Quiz
