Playboy Magazine
Vol. 24, no. 12 – December, 1977

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature8-9
    Address_Copyright_Credit
  2. Feature93, 95-96
    The Playboy Sex Poll
  3. Interview119-120, 122, 124, 126, 128, 133-134, 136, 138, 140, 142, 144, 149-150, 278
    Playboy Interview: John Denver
  4. Feature152-154, 156, 362, 366, 368, 370, 372, 374, 376
    Abhorrent Green Slippery City
  5. Feature157, 252, 284, 286, 288, 290, 292, 294, 297
    Blackjack for Blood
  6. Feature159, 164, 331, 335
    Star Sparts
  7. Pictorial160-162
    Whoooooosh when Rocket Ships were Really a Blast
  8. Feature167-176, 280, 282-283
    Playboy's Playmate House Party
  9. Feature178-180, 312, 314, 316
    Not Just Another Great White Hope
  10. Feature181, 183-186, 262
    Swingers' Scrapbook
  11. Feature188-189, 250, 338, 340, 342
    The Henry Miller dawn Patrol
  12. Pictorial192-193, 195-196, 199, 201
    Scorpio Rising
  13. Feature204-205, 346, 350
    A Spirited Finale...
  14. Feature206-208, 214, 270, 273
    The Humminest Little Football Movie in Town
  15. Pictorial209-213
    Playboy's Christmas Gift Guide
  16. Feature215, 358, 360
    Sex from the Sages
  17. Feature216-218
    Club Date
  18. Pictorial221-230, 232, 234, 352, 354, 356
    Sex Stars of 1977
  19. Feature235-238, 244, 266, 274, 276-277
    How I spent my Spring Vacation on tour with kiss in Japan
  20. Feature253-256, 298, 300-302, 304, 306, 308, 310-311
    Don't Pay Attention to any advice on Physical Fitness ... ...Except this
  21. Pictorial263-265
    Card Tricks
The Playboy Masthead.
