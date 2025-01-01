Vol. 24, no. 12 – December, 1977
Contents for this Issue:
- Feature8-9Address_Copyright_Credit
- Feature93, 95-96The Playboy Sex Poll
- Interview119-120, 122, 124, 126, 128, 133-134, 136, 138, 140, 142, 144, 149-150, 278Playboy Interview: John Denver
- Feature152-154, 156, 362, 366, 368, 370, 372, 374, 376Abhorrent Green Slippery City
- Feature157, 252, 284, 286, 288, 290, 292, 294, 297Blackjack for Blood
- Feature159, 164, 331, 335Star Sparts
- Pictorial160-162Whoooooosh when Rocket Ships were Really a Blast
- Feature167-176, 280, 282-283Playboy's Playmate House Party
- Feature178-180, 312, 314, 316Not Just Another Great White Hope
- Feature181, 183-186, 262Swingers' Scrapbook
- Feature188-189, 250, 338, 340, 342The Henry Miller dawn Patrol
- Pictorial192-193, 195-196, 199, 201Scorpio Rising
- Feature204-205, 346, 350A Spirited Finale...
- Feature206-208, 214, 270, 273The Humminest Little Football Movie in Town
- Pictorial209-213Playboy's Christmas Gift Guide
- Feature215, 358, 360Sex from the Sages
- Feature216-218Club Date
- Pictorial221-230, 232, 234, 352, 354, 356Sex Stars of 1977
- Feature235-238, 244, 266, 274, 276-277How I spent my Spring Vacation on tour with kiss in Japan
- Feature253-256, 298, 300-302, 304, 306, 308, 310-311Don't Pay Attention to any advice on Physical Fitness ... ...Except this
- Pictorial263-265Card Tricks