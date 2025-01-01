Playboy Magazine
Vol. 25, no. 1 – January, 1978

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature71-72, 74-76, 79-82, 84, 86, 89-90, 92, 94, 96, 98, 100-102, 132
    Playboy Panel: UFOs
  2. Feature76-77, 251-252
    All Aboard!
  3. Interview107-108, 120, 122, 128, 241
    A Conversation about Sex and Women with Jean-Paul Sartre
  4. Pictorial111-115, 117-119
    Film Directors' Erotic Fantasies
  5. Feature133-135, 227-230, 232-233
    Take My Wife Please!
  6. Feature137-138, 252-256, 259-262, 264-265, 268-269
    Alex Haley's Candid Conversations
  7. Pictorial140-142, 144, 147, 149
    You Ought to be in Pictures
  8. Feature152-154
    A Terrible Beauty
  9. Feature158-159, 192, 270, 272-274, 276-278
    Hollywood Goes Big-Budget Bananas
  10. Feature159, 276-277
    The Making of "Close Encounters of the Third Kind"
  11. Feature160-161, 279-286
    So that's How They Do It!
  12. Feature162, 167-168, 171
    How to Play the Hollywood Hustle
  13. Feature172-173, 176, 219-222
    Full Many A Flower
  14. Pictorial177, 179-181, 183, 185-186, 188, 190-191
    Playboy's Playmate Review
  15. Feature194-196, 237-240
    Doctor Fastest
  16. Pictorial202-211
    The Year in Sex
  17. Feature214-217
    Playboy's Annual Awards
The Playboy Masthead.
