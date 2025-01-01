Vol. 25, no. 1 – January, 1978
Contents for this Issue:
- Feature71-72, 74-76, 79-82, 84, 86, 89-90, 92, 94, 96, 98, 100-102, 132Playboy Panel: UFOs
- Feature76-77, 251-252All Aboard!
- Interview107-108, 120, 122, 128, 241A Conversation about Sex and Women with Jean-Paul Sartre
- Pictorial111-115, 117-119Film Directors' Erotic Fantasies
- Feature133-135, 227-230, 232-233Take My Wife Please!
- Feature137-138, 252-256, 259-262, 264-265, 268-269Alex Haley's Candid Conversations
- Pictorial140-142, 144, 147, 149You Ought to be in Pictures
- Feature152-154A Terrible Beauty
- Feature158-159, 192, 270, 272-274, 276-278Hollywood Goes Big-Budget Bananas
- Feature159, 276-277The Making of "Close Encounters of the Third Kind"
- Feature160-161, 279-286So that's How They Do It!
- Feature162, 167-168, 171How to Play the Hollywood Hustle
- Feature172-173, 176, 219-222Full Many A Flower
- Pictorial177, 179-181, 183, 185-186, 188, 190-191Playboy's Playmate Review
- Feature194-196, 237-240Doctor Fastest
- Pictorial202-211The Year in Sex
- Feature214-217Playboy's Annual Awards