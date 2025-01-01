Vol. 25, no. 2 – February, 1978
Contents for this Issue:
- Feature6-7Address_Copyright_Credit
- Interview63-64, 66, 68, 72-73, 76-79Playboy Interview: Don Meredith
- Feature82-84, 86, 206-208Wired to the Teeth
- Pictorial87, 89-91Close Encounters of the Fourth Kind
- Feature92-94, 180-184The Human Factor
- Feature100-101, 136, 138, 153-154, 156, 158Pushed to the Edge, The Ice Climb
- Pictorial103-111Janis Schmitt, Miss February, 1978
- Feature114, 187Jambalaya!
- Feature115, 188-189Sazerac!
- Feature116-118, 195-196The Female Ego
- Feature119-124, 168, 170-172, 174, 176-177Way Down West in Mexico
- Feature126-128, 200, 202, 204-205The End of the World
- Pictorial129-135Playmates International
- Feature139-140, 160Eureka! I'm Coming