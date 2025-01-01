Playboy Magazine
Vol. 25, no. 3 – March, 1978

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview50-51, 193-194
    Israel's General Sharon: As Tough as Ever
  2. Interview53-54
    The Playboy Advisor
  3. Interview69-70, 72, 77-82, 86, 88, 90, 94, 96, 98
    Playboy Interview: Bob Dylan
  4. Feature102, 104, 114, 162, 195-203
    Kalki, Part I
  5. Feature106-108, 204, 206, 208, 210
    Fans the Sorry Majority
  6. Feature109-113, 226, 231
    "Pretty Baby"
  7. Feature116-117, 122, 216, 219
    Pushed to the Edge: Part two Jump!
  8. Pictorial118, 120
    Don't Sleep On It
  9. Pictorial124, 126, 128-133
    Christina Smith, Miss March, 1978
  10. Feature138, 140, 144, 240, 242, 244-245
    Tom Swift is Alive and Well and Making Dildos
  11. Feature141-143, 214-215
    The Great Playboy Sex-Aids Road Test
  12. Feature146-148, 164, 166, 220, 222, 224
    What's New in the Universe?
  13. Feature149, 185-186, 188
    Get Rich in Your Spare Time While Doing Absolutely Nothing (Almost)
  14. Pictorial151-156
    Sex on Wheels
  15. Feature176-178
    Haiti
