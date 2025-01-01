Playboy Magazine
Vol. 25, no. 4 – April, 1978

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature6-7
    Address_Copyright_Credit
  2. Feature63-64, 66
    The Playboy Sex Poll
  3. Interview75-76, 80, 82-84, 86, 88-90, 92, 94, 96, 98-100, 230
    Playboy Interview: David Frost
  4. Feature101, 235
    The Breaking of Richard Nixon
  5. Feature104, 106, 212, 214-216, 218, 220
    Inside Sirhan
  6. Pictorial108-110, 113, 115, 164
    The Fillies of Crazy Horse
  7. Feature116-118, 124, 186-188, 190, 193
    Pushed to the Edge: Part Three, The Sky Dive
  8. Pictorial126-128, 131-135
    Pamela Jean, Miss April, 1978
  9. Feature138, 140, 146, 236, 238, 242, 244, 246, 248, 250, 252, 254
    Kalki, Part II
  10. Feature150, 152, 194, 197, 199-200, 202, 204
    Nine and a Half Weeks an Incredible Love Affair
  11. Pictorial153-154, 156, 158-161
    Sisters
  12. Feature172, 178, 223-224, 226, 228-229
    The Year in Music
