Vol. 25, no. 5 – May, 1978

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature6-7
    Address_Copyright_Credit
  2. Interview79-80, 82, 84-85, 88, 91-92, 94-96, 98-100, 102, 240, 242, 244, 246, 248-249, 252, 254, 256, 258
    Playboy Interview: Anita Bryant
  3. Feature103, 240
    Cruising with Anita
  4. Feature106, 108, 110, 116, 236, 238
    Women's Lib and Me
  5. Pictorial111, 113-114
    Chameleon
  6. Fiction117, 172, 206, 209-210, 212, 214
    The Darkwater Hall Mystery
  7. Pictorial118-120, 122-123
    Playboy's Spring and Summer Fashion Forecast
  8. Fiction124-126, 191, 193
    The Faint
  9. Pictorial129-133, 135-137
    Kathryn Morrison, Miss May, 1978
  10. Feature140-142, 179-180, 183-184
    Mind Control
  11. Feature143-146, 152, 185, 188-190
    Pushed to the Edge: Part Four, The Wing Walk
  12. Pictorial148-151
    The 110 Mini-Explosion
  13. Feature153-154, 194, 196, 198, 200, 203-205
    The Bookie as Hero
  14. Feature156-164, 226, 231-232
    The Public-Sex Breakthrough
  15. Feature166-168
    The Bachelor Kitchen
  16. Feature170-171, 234-235
    Car-Fi Comes of Age
