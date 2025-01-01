Vol. 25, no. 6 – June, 1978
Contents for this Issue:
- Interview93-94, 98, 101-102, 105-108, 110, 112, 114, 116Playboy Interview: George Burns
- Feature120, 122, 124, 184, 248, 251-252, 258, 260, 262, 264, 266, 270, 272, 274, 276, 278, 280, 282Wheeling and Dealing
- Pictorial125-127The Dreams of Apollonia
- Feature128, 130, 245Telly Loves Ya!
- Feature131-137, 225-226Playboy and Margaux Goto Cuba
- Pictorial138-141The Baseball Managers' Cash-On-The-Line, Clutch-Player All-Star Poll
- Pictorial143-146, 148-151Gail Stanton, Miss June, 1978
- Feature154, 156, 210, 212-214A Party in Miami Beach
- Feature161-162, 200Getting Any?
- Pictorial165-166, 168, 171-172, 175, 236Debra Jo Fondren, Playmate of the Year, 1978
- Feature176-178, 230, 233-234Hokey Pokey
- Feature180, 182, 198Pushed to the Edge: Part Five, The Cliff Dive
- Feature183, 238, 240Premixed Blessings
- Feature190-191, 216, 218, 220-222Last of the Ragtops