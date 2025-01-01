Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 25, no. 6 – June, 1978

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature6-7
    Address_Copyright_Credit
  2. Interview93-94, 98, 101-102, 105-108, 110, 112, 114, 116
    Playboy Interview: George Burns
  3. Feature120, 122, 124, 184, 248, 251-252, 258, 260, 262, 264, 266, 270, 272, 274, 276, 278, 280, 282
    Wheeling and Dealing
  4. Pictorial125-127
    The Dreams of Apollonia
  5. Feature128, 130, 245
    Telly Loves Ya!
  6. Feature131-137, 225-226
    Playboy and Margaux Goto Cuba
  7. Pictorial138-141
    The Baseball Managers' Cash-On-The-Line, Clutch-Player All-Star Poll
  8. Pictorial143-146, 148-151
    Gail Stanton, Miss June, 1978
  9. Feature154, 156, 210, 212-214
    A Party in Miami Beach
  10. Feature161-162, 200
    Getting Any?
  11. Pictorial165-166, 168, 171-172, 175, 236
    Debra Jo Fondren, Playmate of the Year, 1978
  12. Feature176-178, 230, 233-234
    Hokey Pokey
  13. Feature180, 182, 198
    Pushed to the Edge: Part Five, The Cliff Dive
  14. Feature183, 238, 240
    Premixed Blessings
  15. Feature190-191, 216, 218, 220-222
    Last of the Ragtops
The Playboy Masthead.
About Playboy
Who We Are
About Playboy Playboy Investor Information
Support
Get Help
Customer Service & FAQs Contact Us
Terms of Use Privacy Policy Your Privacy Rights Complaints Policy California Privacy Statement 18 U.S.C & 2257 Statement
Biometric Data Privacy and Retention Policy DMCA Policy Accessibility Statement Community Guidelines

© 2025 Playboy.com, Inc. All rights reserved.

By entering this site you swear that you are of legal age in your area to view adult material and that you wish to view such material.