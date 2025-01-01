Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 25, no. 7 – July, 1978

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature6-7
    Address_Copyright_Credit
  2. Feature61-62
    The Playboy Sex Poll
  3. Interview77-78, 80, 82, 84-85, 89, 170, 172, 219-220, 222, 224, 226
    Playboy Interview: William Colby
  4. Feature90-92, 94, 236, 238-239, 242
    Astral Projection and the Horse That Could Count
  5. Pictorial95-96, 99-100, 194
    Nancy Drew Grows Up
  6. Feature102-103, 154, 158, 228, 230, 232, 234
    Galahad
  7. Pictorial108-109
    Shades of Meaning
  8. Feature110-111, 132, 148, 208, 210, 212
    The Accompanist
  9. Feature112-113, 115-116, 192
    First-Night Disasters
  10. Pictorial120, 122-125, 127-129
    Karen Morton, Miss July, 1978
  11. Feature133, 138, 198
    Super Sandwiches
  12. Feature134-137, 196
    Playboy's Guide to Grooming
  13. Pictorial140-142, 145, 147
    The World of LeRoy Neiman
  14. Feature150-153
    The Secret Life of Soccer
  15. Feature155-157, 214
    Designing Trio
  16. Feature159, 200, 202, 204, 206
    Barroom Bets
  17. Feature160-163, 165-167
    Call of the Wild
  18. Feature175-176, 178, 186
    Saint Jane and The Hollywood Dragon
  19. Pictorial250-251
    Playboy's Roving Eye
The Playboy Masthead.
About Playboy
Who We Are
About Playboy Playboy Investor Information
Support
Get Help
Customer Service & FAQs Contact Us
Terms of Use Privacy Policy Your Privacy Rights Complaints Policy California Privacy Statement 18 U.S.C & 2257 Statement
Biometric Data Privacy and Retention Policy DMCA Policy Accessibility Statement Community Guidelines

© 2025 Playboy.com, Inc. All rights reserved.

By entering this site you swear that you are of legal age in your area to view adult material and that you wish to view such material.