Vol. 25, no. 8 – August, 1978

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature6-7
    Address_Copyright_Credit
  2. Feature98-100, 134, 136, 226, 228, 230, 232, 234
    The Death Freak
  3. Pictorial102-105, 190, 192
    "Eyes" Has It
  4. Feature108-109, 207-210
    Frozen Guys
  5. Feature114-115, 164, 212-214, 219-220
    Darwin and the Double Standard
  6. Pictorial119-120, 122, 125-127
    Viki Witt, Miss August, 1978
  7. Feature137, 224-225
    Beer Plus
  8. Pictorial143-144, 146, 149-150, 194
    The Girls in the Office
  9. Feature156-160, 236, 238
    Cars With Pull
  10. Feature165
    Go Jump in the Lake!
  11. Feature166-168
    Playboy's First Annual Humor Competition
  12. Feature175
    Man & Work
  13. Feature177
    Co-Ops, Condos and You
  14. Feature179
    How to Visit Mainland China
  15. Feature181
    Sports As Foreplay
  16. Feature184
    Chief Running Bear
  17. Feature189
    Pro Football Cheerleader Preview
  18. Feature204-205
    Think Tank
  19. Feature238
    A Quick Course in Front-Wheel Driving
