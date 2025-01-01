Playboy Magazine
Vol. 25, no. 9 – September, 1978

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature6-7
    Address_Copyright_Credit
  2. Interview79-80, 82, 84-86, 88-90, 92, 94, 96-97
    Playboy Interview: Sylvester Stallone
  3. Feature101-102, 104, 124, 184, 186, 216, 218, 220
    Prelude to Watergate: The Plot to Wreck the Golden Greek
  4. Feature108-109, 111, 116, 238-240, 242
    Arthur Rex
  5. Pictorial112, 115
    Stunt Girl
  6. Feature125-127, 200, 202, 204-206, 208, 210, 212
    Dracula Country
  7. Pictorial128-130, 133-137
    Rosanne Katon, Miss Spetember, 1978
  8. Feature140-141, 199
    Sex and The Triple Znar-Fichi
  9. Feature143-146, 160, 176, 248, 250-252, 254, 256, 258
    Playboy's Pigskin Preview
  10. Pictorial150-159, 244
    Girls of the Pac 10
  11. Feature167-168, 180, 182, 232, 234, 236
    The Pusher in the Gray-Flannel Suit
  12. Feature169-170, 222, 224, 226, 231
    Street-Wise
  13. Pictorial266-267
    Grapevine
  14. Pictorial268-269
    Playboy's Roving Eye
The Playboy Masthead.
