Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 25, no. 10 – October, 1978

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview87-88, 90, 94, 96, 100-102, 106-110, 112-114, 116
    Playboy Interview: Dolly Parton
  2. Feature120-124, 182, 184, 192, 194, 196, 250, 255-258, 260, 262, 265-266, 271-274, 276
    Falling Angel
  3. Feature126-131, 227
    Girl on a Dolphin
  4. Feature133-134, 138, 214, 217-218, 220, 222, 224-225
    Spinks
  5. Pictorial142, 144, 146, 148-151
    Marcy Hanson, Miss October, 1978
  6. Feature154-156, 284
    The Inner Game of Sex
  7. Feature163-164, 200-201, 228, 230, 232, 235-236, 238-240, 242, 244, 246-247
    Kings Don't Mean A Thing
  8. Pictorial167-174, 280, 283
    Girls of the Pac 10 Part II
  9. Interview181
    20 Questions: Cheryl Tiegs
  10. Feature185-186, 188, 278
    Wheels for the Man Who Thinks Big
  11. Pictorial197-198
    Observing "Older Women"
The Playboy Masthead.
About Playboy
Who We Are
About Playboy Playboy Investor Information
Support
Get Help
Customer Service & FAQs Contact Us
Terms of Use Privacy Policy Your Privacy Rights Complaints Policy California Privacy Statement 18 U.S.C & 2257 Statement
Biometric Data Privacy and Retention Policy DMCA Policy Accessibility Statement Community Guidelines

© 2025 Playboy.com, Inc. All rights reserved.

By entering this site you swear that you are of legal age in your area to view adult material and that you wish to view such material.