Playboy Magazine
Vol. 25, no. 11 – November, 1978

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature8-9
    Address_Copyright_Credit
  2. Feature71-72
    The Playboy Sex Poll
  3. Interview89-91, 93-94, 98, 100, 102, 104-106, 108-110, 112-114, 117, 120, 122, 126, 129-130
    Playboy Interview: Geraldo Rivera
  4. Fiction135-136, 140, 260, 262
    Perfect Match
  5. Pictorial141-148, 172
    Bunnies of '78
  6. Feature151-154, 264-266, 276, 278, 282, 284, 287-288, 290
    The Hoffa Wars
  7. Pictorial159-160, 162-167
    Monique St. Pierre, Miss November, 1978
  8. Feature176-178, 186, 293-294, 296, 298, 301-302, 304-306, 308-310, 312, 314-316, 318, 320
    Falling Angel
  9. Pictorial180-183
    Reverse Gear
  10. Feature188-191, 193-199, 244, 246, 249-250, 252, 254-256, 259
    Sex in Cinema 1978
  11. Feature205-206, 242-243
    Growing Poor by Degrees
  12. Feature207-208, 210, 216, 227-228, 230, 232, 235-236, 238, 240
    Playboy's College Basketball Preview
The Playboy Masthead.
