Vol. 25, no. 12 – December, 1978

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature8-9
    Address Copyright Credit
  2. Interview119-120, 122, 127-128, 132, 134, 136, 138, 140, 144-146, 150
    Playboy Interview: John Travolta
  3. Fiction152, 154, 156, 378, 380, 382
    The Flounder
  4. Feature160, 162-164, 202, 290, 350, 352, 354, 356, 358
    Sex in America: Miami
  5. Feature166-167, 270, 308, 311
    Future Highs
  6. Pictorial168, 170-177, 398, 400
    Pro Football's Main Attractions
  7. Pictorial178-179, 398
    And Now For Something Completely Different: Texas Cowgirls, Inc.
  8. Feature189-190, 390, 393-394, 397
    How to Survive an Air Crash
  9. Pictorial191-192, 194-195, 197, 199
    Viva Vargas!
  10. Pictorial200-201
    Tight Makes Right
  11. Pictorial204-207, 209-213
    Janet Quist, Miss December, 1978
  12. Feature227-230, 244, 248, 312, 316, 318
    Who Gets Screwed in a Divorce? I Do!
  13. Feature231, 322, 324
    Feasting Without Fuss
  14. Fiction249, 264, 344, 347-348
    Switching
  15. Pictorial251-262, 387-388
    Sex Stars of 1978
  16. Pictorial271-276, 284
    Born-Again Farrah
  17. Interview276
    A Mini-Interview with Farrah Fawcett-Majors
  18. Pictorial284
    A Few Well-Chosen Words About Farrah
  19. Pictorial298-300, 384
    "Saint Jack"
