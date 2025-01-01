Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 26, no. 1 – January, 1979

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview115-116, 118, 124, 127-128, 130, 132-135, 138, 140, 142-144, 146, 148, 150, 152, 154, 156, 158, 162, 258
    Playboy Interview: Marlon Brando
  2. Feature164-166, 168, 186, 244, 246, 387-388, 390, 393-394, 396, 399-400
    The Fountains of Paradise Part I
  3. Feature169, 322, 416, 418
    Why the British Love to Dress in Drag
  4. Pictorial170-174, 176-178, 180, 183-185
    25 Beautiful Years
  5. Feature187, 278, 338, 340-342, 344
    Power Failure
  6. Feature188-190, 381-382
    Beyond 1984
  7. Feature192, 194-196, 230, 360-362
    Sex is Politics
  8. Feature197-201
    Grin and Bare it
  9. Feature202-204, 348
    Has Women's Lib Created a New Man?
  10. Pictorial206-213, 224, 352
    The Great Playmate Hunt
  11. Pictorial214-221, 350
    Candy Loving, 25th Anniversary Playmate, 1979
  12. Feature232-235, 237, 239-240, 420-422
    Interlude with the Undead
  13. Feature249-250, 254, 411-412, 414
    Gesturing
  14. Feature252-253, 346
    The Purpose of the Moon
  15. Pictorial259-260, 263-264, 266, 268, 270-271
    Playmate Review
  16. Feature279-288, 297-298, 300, 304, 306, 309, 314, 424, 426, 428
    The Illustrated History of Playboy
  17. Feature316-320
    Playboy's Annual Awards
  18. Feature323-324, 402, 406
    Cheers Through the Years
  19. Feature327-337
    The Devil & Billy Markham
  20. Pictorial438-439
    Playboy's Roving Eye
The Playboy Masthead.
About Playboy
Who We Are
About Playboy Playboy Investor Information
Support
Get Help
Customer Service & FAQs Contact Us
Terms of Use Privacy Policy Your Privacy Rights Complaints Policy California Privacy Statement 18 U.S.C & 2257 Statement
Biometric Data Privacy and Retention Policy DMCA Policy Accessibility Statement Community Guidelines

© 2025 Playboy.com, Inc. All rights reserved.

By entering this site you swear that you are of legal age in your area to view adult material and that you wish to view such material.