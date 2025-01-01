Vol. 26, no. 1 – January, 1979
Contents for this Issue:
- Interview115-116, 118, 124, 127-128, 130, 132-135, 138, 140, 142-144, 146, 148, 150, 152, 154, 156, 158, 162, 258Playboy Interview: Marlon Brando
- Feature164-166, 168, 186, 244, 246, 387-388, 390, 393-394, 396, 399-400The Fountains of Paradise Part I
- Feature169, 322, 416, 418Why the British Love to Dress in Drag
- Pictorial170-174, 176-178, 180, 183-18525 Beautiful Years
- Feature187, 278, 338, 340-342, 344Power Failure
- Feature188-190, 381-382Beyond 1984
- Feature192, 194-196, 230, 360-362Sex is Politics
- Feature197-201Grin and Bare it
- Feature202-204, 348Has Women's Lib Created a New Man?
- Pictorial206-213, 224, 352The Great Playmate Hunt
- Pictorial214-221, 350Candy Loving, 25th Anniversary Playmate, 1979
- Feature232-235, 237, 239-240, 420-422Interlude with the Undead
- Feature249-250, 254, 411-412, 414Gesturing
- Feature252-253, 346The Purpose of the Moon
- Pictorial259-260, 263-264, 266, 268, 270-271Playmate Review
- Feature279-288, 297-298, 300, 304, 306, 309, 314, 424, 426, 428The Illustrated History of Playboy
- Feature316-320Playboy's Annual Awards
- Feature323-324, 402, 406Cheers Through the Years
- Feature327-337The Devil & Billy Markham
- Pictorial438-439Playboy's Roving Eye