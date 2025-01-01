Playboy Magazine
Vol. 26, no. 2 – February, 1979

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview61-62, 64, 66, 70, 72, 77-80, 82
    Playboy Interview: Neil Simon
  2. Feature84-86, 146, 158, 202, 204, 206-207, 210-215
    The Grapes of Rothschild
  3. Pictorial88-93
    Father knows best
  4. Feature94-96, 98, 195-201
    Strike Teams
  5. Pictorial106, 108-115
    Our fair lady
  6. Feature119-120, 126, 180, 182-184, 187-191
    The Fountains of Paradise Part II
  7. Pictorial121-122, 124
    The Winning of the Vest
  8. Feature127-130, 194
    Ten Historical Sex Hang-ups
  9. Feature133-142, 144
    The girls of Las Vegas
  10. Pictorial148-157
    The Year In Sex
  11. Feature160-162, 166-167
    Rudolf Diesel What You're Missing
