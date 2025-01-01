Vol. 26, no. 3 – March, 1979
Contents for this Issue:
- Feature6-7Address_Copyright_Credit
- Interview59-60, 62, 64, 66, 68, 70, 72-74, 76, 80-84, 86-87, 89-90, 92, 94, 228Playboy Interview: Ted Patrick
- Feature65, 225-227Snapping: Welcome to the Eighties
- Feature96-100, 240, 243-246The Playboy Report on American Men
- Feature102-104, 162, 186, 189-191Goods as Gold
- Pictorial105-108A Different Kind of Crosby
- Feature111-112, 232, 234, 237-239Life Inside the Congressional Cookie Jar
- Feature113, 118, 211-214, 216-218You Gotta Have Heart
- Feature121, 140, 220, 222-224There are Days When I Wish It Hadn't Happened
- Pictorial122-131Denise McConnel, Miss March, 1979
- Feature134, 136, 202-204, 209All the Birds Come Home to Roost
- Feature144, 198, 200Mario Andretti Opens Up
- Pictorial146-154, 176What Do You Say to a Naked Cheer Leader? Goodbye!