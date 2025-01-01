Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 26, no. 3 – March, 1979

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature6-7
    Address_Copyright_Credit
  2. Interview59-60, 62, 64, 66, 68, 70, 72-74, 76, 80-84, 86-87, 89-90, 92, 94, 228
    Playboy Interview: Ted Patrick
  3. Feature65, 225-227
    Snapping: Welcome to the Eighties
  4. Feature96-100, 240, 243-246
    The Playboy Report on American Men
  5. Feature102-104, 162, 186, 189-191
    Goods as Gold
  6. Pictorial105-108
    A Different Kind of Crosby
  7. Feature111-112, 232, 234, 237-239
    Life Inside the Congressional Cookie Jar
  8. Feature113, 118, 211-214, 216-218
    You Gotta Have Heart
  9. Feature121, 140, 220, 222-224
    There are Days When I Wish It Hadn't Happened
  10. Pictorial122-131
    Denise McConnel, Miss March, 1979
  11. Feature134, 136, 202-204, 209
    All the Birds Come Home to Roost
  12. Feature144, 198, 200
    Mario Andretti Opens Up
  13. Pictorial146-154, 176
    What Do You Say to a Naked Cheer Leader? Goodbye!
The Playboy Masthead.
About Playboy
Who We Are
About Playboy Playboy Investor Information
Support
Get Help
Customer Service & FAQs Contact Us
Terms of Use Privacy Policy Your Privacy Rights Complaints Policy California Privacy Statement 18 U.S.C & 2257 Statement
Biometric Data Privacy and Retention Policy DMCA Policy Accessibility Statement Community Guidelines

© 2025 Playboy.com, Inc. All rights reserved.

By entering this site you swear that you are of legal age in your area to view adult material and that you wish to view such material.