Vol. 26, no. 4 – April, 1979

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature6-7
    Address_Copyright_Credit
  2. Interview81-82, 86, 88, 90, 93, 95, 98, 100, 104, 106, 108, 110, 112, 114
    Playboy Interview: Malcolm Forbes
  3. Feature117-118, 120, 126, 234, 236, 241
    Injustices of the Burger Court
  4. Pictorial121-125
    Disco Queens
  5. Feature129-132, 180, 210-211, 214, 216, 221-222, 224
    Sex in America: Chicago
  6. Feature134-136, 268, 272, 275-276
    When You Play with Fire...
  7. Pictorial138-147
    Missy Cleveland, Miss April, 1979
  8. Feature151-152, 156, 250, 252, 257-258, 260, 263
    Good as Gold
  9. Pictorial153-155
    How Dry I am!
  10. Feature157, 200, 202
    Sausages Take off
  11. Feature158-160, 266
    Lotus Land
  12. Pictorial162, 165-166, 169-170
    Once More with Fondren
  13. Feature181-182, 242-244, 246
    Captains Outrageous!
  14. Feature188, 192, 194, 226, 228, 230, 232-233
    The Year in Music
