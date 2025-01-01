Vol. 26, no. 4 – April, 1979
Contents for this Issue:
- Feature6-7Address_Copyright_Credit
- Interview81-82, 86, 88, 90, 93, 95, 98, 100, 104, 106, 108, 110, 112, 114Playboy Interview: Malcolm Forbes
- Feature117-118, 120, 126, 234, 236, 241Injustices of the Burger Court
- Pictorial121-125Disco Queens
- Feature129-132, 180, 210-211, 214, 216, 221-222, 224Sex in America: Chicago
- Feature134-136, 268, 272, 275-276When You Play with Fire...
- Pictorial138-147Missy Cleveland, Miss April, 1979
- Feature151-152, 156, 250, 252, 257-258, 260, 263Good as Gold
- Pictorial153-155How Dry I am!
- Feature157, 200, 202Sausages Take off
- Feature158-160, 266Lotus Land
- Pictorial162, 165-166, 169-170Once More with Fondren
- Feature181-182, 242-244, 246Captains Outrageous!
- Feature188, 192, 194, 226, 228, 230, 232-233The Year in Music