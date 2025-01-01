Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 26, no. 5 – May, 1979

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature8-9
    Address_Copyright_Credit
  2. Interview79-80, 85-86, 91-92, 94, 98, 100, 103-104, 108, 110, 114, 116-117
    Playboy Interview: Wendy/Walter Carlos
  3. Feature119-120, 122, 262, 264
    White Lies
  4. Feature126, 129-130, 132, 140, 202, 212, 215-216, 218, 223-224, 226
    The Private Life of Marilyn Monroe
  5. Pictorial133-134, 137-138
    Photography by: Ken Marcus
  6. Feature141, 284, 286, 288, 292
    Past Their Prime
  7. Feature143, 190, 266, 268, 270, 272
    Working The Street
  8. Feature144-145, 234, 236
    Smart New Hot-Shots
  9. Pictorial147-155
    Michele Drake, Miss April, 1979
  10. Feature158-160, 166, 238, 240-242, 244, 246, 248
    The Loneliness of the Long-Distance Eater
  11. Feature161-165
    Playboy's Spring and Summer Fashion Forecast
  12. Feature167-168, 256-259, 261
    I was a Military-Industrial Complex
  13. Feature169-177, 252, 254
    Foreign Sex Stars
  14. Feature179, 280, 282
    Yo•gurt
  15. Feature180, 182-183, 194, 196, 274, 276, 278
    Lady Chastity's Last Stand
  16. Interview189, 232
    20 Questions: Dan Rather
  17. Feature192-193, 228, 230
    Acting Out
The Playboy Masthead.
About Playboy
Who We Are
About Playboy Playboy Investor Information
Support
Get Help
Customer Service & FAQs Contact Us
Terms of Use Privacy Policy Your Privacy Rights Complaints Policy California Privacy Statement 18 U.S.C & 2257 Statement
Biometric Data Privacy and Retention Policy DMCA Policy Accessibility Statement Community Guidelines

© 2025 Playboy.com, Inc. All rights reserved.

By entering this site you swear that you are of legal age in your area to view adult material and that you wish to view such material.